Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraqi leader says country still needs US help

Iraq's prime minister said Monday ahead of a much anticipated trip to Washington that his country still needs US assistance to counter the threat posed by the Islamic State group and that his administration is committed to introducing security sector reforms as rogue militia groups stage near-daily attacks against the seat of his government.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:42 IST
Iraqi leader says country still needs US help

Iraq's prime minister said Monday ahead of a much anticipated trip to Washington that his country still needs US assistance to counter the threat posed by the Islamic State group and that his administration is committed to introducing security sector reforms as rogue militia groups stage near-daily attacks against the seat of his government. "In the end, we will still need cooperation and assistance at levels that might require direct and military support, and support on the ground," Mustafa al-Kadhimi said, but the levels depend on the changing nature of the threats posed by terrorist groups.

Al-Kadhimi is slated to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington this week to conclude a strategic dialogue launched in June to reconfigure US-Iraq ties. In an exclusive interview Monday with the Associated Press, he said Iraqi forces are capable of fighting IS without the need for foreign combat troops on the ground. But, he said, the next stage of cooperation with the US would require continued training and weapons support.

Sworn in as premier in May in the wake of historic mass anti-government protests, al-Kadhimi's administration inherited a myriad of crises. State coffers in the crude-dependent country were slashed following a severe drop in oil prices, adding to the woes of an economy already struggling with the aftershocks of the global coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, his administration set a lofty agenda including economic reform, battling corruption, avenging protesters and bringing arms under the authority of the state.

The latter has pitted his government against rogue Iran-backed militia groups. The recent assassination of prominent Iraqi commentator Hisham al-Hashimi and the kidnapping of German art curator Hella Mewis have lead many to question the limits of his leadership.

But al-Kadhimi said these were perpetrated by those with an interest in profiting from chaos. "These criminal acts are the result of many years of conflict," he said, blaming the poor policies and improper management of his predecessors which has undermined the authority of the state. "It is not surprising then that criminals work here and there to destabilize security." "We are committed to reforming the security establishment and enhancing its ability to deal with these kinds of challenges and holding accountable those who fail to protect civilians and put an end to these outlawed groups," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump defends U.S. Postal Service changes as Democrats mount pressure

President Donald Trump on Monday denied trying to undermine the Postal Services ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots ahead of the November U.S. election, as Democrats in Congress set a Saturday vote on legislation to halt his policy...

Democrats to kick off convention with show of unity for Biden; some Republicans to speak

Democrats kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and the broad coalition aiming to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November. Bidens top primary ri...

Militants target CRPF bunker in Kulgam, officer injured

A CRPF officer was injured when militants fired upon a bunker of the paramilitary force in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. At about 845 pm, the militants fired upon the bunker of 18 battalion of CRPF outside the...

'Huge void': President, PM, musicians pay tributes to legendary vocalist Pandit Jasraj

Remembering Pandit Jasrajs unparalleled contribution to classical Indian music, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar and others in the music industry condoled the death of the classical Indian vocalist at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020