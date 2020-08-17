TN BJP urges CM to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in state

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Monday urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in the state, assuring that COVID-19 safety protocols, including doing away with processions, will be followed. Citing the pandemic situation, the Tamil Nadu government had last week said installation and worship of Ganesha idols in public places cannot be allowed and advised people to celebrate the festival in their homes on August 22.

BJP state President L Murugan, who met the Chief Minister here over the issue, said the people of the state had been celebrating the festival in a "grand manner" for the last 40 years and assured to hold celebrations this year in adherence to COVID-19 restrictions. Pro-Hindu organisations organise grand Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations every year in the state, placing small to large, creative Lord Ganesha idols in public places, before their immersion.

Murugan told reporters that permission has been sought from the Chief Minister to hold celebrations by following government restrictions vis-a-vis COVID-19, including having no processions, besides abiding by aspects related to prohibitory orders. The idols could be placed in front of temples or houses, he added.

"The meeting was satisfactory. He (CM) said he will consult officials," Murugan added. On August 13, the state government had said that in view of the present curbs to tackle the spread of coronavirus and considering public good, putting up statues and public worship of Lord Vinayaka in public places and processions to immerse the idols later, "could not be permitted." Hence, people should celebrate the festival in their homes, the government had said.

Ganesh or Vinayaka Chaturthi is among the popular festivals in Tamil Nadu. To a question, Murugan said the meeting centred around Vinayaka Chaturthi only, indicating no politics was discussed.

NDA partners BJP and the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu have been engaged in a war of words over who will lead the alliance in the next year's Assembly polls after BJP Vice President V P Duraisamy said last week that the polls will be about "BJP vs DMK" and not between the traditional Dravidian arch rivals.