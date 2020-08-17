Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump eyes White House funeral service for brother, Robert

President Donald Trump is eyeing a White House funeral service later this week for his younger brother, Robert, who died over the weekend in a New York hospital. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country,” Trump said. Robert Trump, a businessman, died on Saturday after being hospitalized in New York.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:27 IST
Trump eyes White House funeral service for brother, Robert
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is eyeing a White House funeral service later this week for his younger brother, Robert, who died over the weekend in a New York hospital. "We're looking at Friday. And we may do just a small service right here at the White House," Trump told reporters Monday as he departed Washington on a trip to the Midwest.

The president said such a service would be a "great honor" for his sibling. "I think he'd be greatly honored. He loves our country. He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country," Trump said.

Robert Trump, a businessman, died on Saturday after being hospitalized in New York. He was 71. President Trump announced his brother's death in a statement on Saturday that referred to his sibling as "my best friend" and promised they "will meet again." Trump had visited his brother in the hospital on Friday; White House officials had described him as seriously ill. The cause of death has not been released.

Trump discussed his brother's death during a nationally broadcast interview Monday. "This was not a great weekend. It's very hard. You knew it was going to happen, but still when it happens it's a very tough thing," the president said on Fox News Channel's "Fox and Friends." "He was a great guy. He was a tremendous guy. He was my friend. I guess they say best friend, and that's true. And losing him, not easy." Trump said Robert Trump had always supported him and there was no rivalry between them.

"There was not an ounce of jealously ... he was my biggest fan," Trump said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

3 held for raping woman in Palghar's Nalasopara

Maharashtra police have arrested three accused men for allegedly raping a woman here in Nalasopara. According to the police, the incident of rape happened on August 11 and the victim had registered the complaint on August 14.A rickshaw driv...

Controversial Kashmir motion not party policy, says Labour Party India group

The UKs Opposition Labour Party is determined to rebuild trust and win back Indian voters alienated following a controversial Kashmir motion passed at the partys conference last year, the Labour Friends of India LFIN group said on Monday. T...

COVID-19 effect: Signing date of Jewar airport's key pact deferred again

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday once again deferred the date for the signing of a key pact for the Rs 29,650-crore Jewar airport project with its developer, according to an orderThe state government ...

Watchdog chastises Census for missing laptops used for count

More than a dozen laptop computers used for an early phase of the 2020 census were lost, stolen or missing last year, and they may have contained personal information whose confidentiality is protected by federal law, according to an agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020