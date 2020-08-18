Trump vows create tax credits for firms that bring jobs back from China

Trump vows create tax credits for firms that bring jobs back from ChinaReuters | Mankato | Updated: 18-08-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 01:21 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to create 10 million jobs in 10 months, in part by setting up tax credits for U.S. companies that relocate manufacturing facilities to the United States from China. Trump told supporters during a visit to Minnesota that his administration would also strip federal contracts from companies that outsourced work to China.
"We will create tax credits for companies that bring jobs form China back to America," Trump said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- China
- Minnesota
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Federal govt must again seek death penalty for Boston bomber, says Donald Trump
Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs
People News Roundup: Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign; Grammy-winning producer 'Detail; arrested and more
Donald Trump's younger brother passes away
Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital