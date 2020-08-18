Trump says he will posthumously pardon U.S. women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will posthumously pardon American social reformer and women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony. Speaking at a White House event honoring suffragists and the 19th Amendment, Trump said that "I will be signing a full and complete pardon of Susan B. She was never pardoned."
Speaking at a White House event honoring suffragists and the 19th Amendment, Trump said that "I will be signing a full and complete pardon of Susan B. Anthony. She was never pardoned."
