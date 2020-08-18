Ethiopia PM fires defence minister, a one-time ally, in major reshuffle
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday replaced the defence minister, his former ally Lemma Megersa, as part of a reshuffle ahead of elections in the heavily divided nation next year. Lemma was replaced by Kenea Yadeta, the former security chief of Oromiya region, Abiy's office said on Twitter.Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:29 IST
Lemma was replaced by Kenea Yadeta, the former security chief of Oromiya region, Abiy's office said on Twitter.
Lemma was replaced by Kenea Yadeta, the former security chief of Oromiya region, Abiy's office said on Twitter. Nine other top officials were alo replaced, including the attorney general, his deputy and the mining minister.
