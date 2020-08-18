Left Menu
TMC questions 'inaction' of Facebook India against hate posts

Moitra, a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, posted a video on social media, questioning whether Facebook bosses knew about the actions of its team in India. "Since they work with governments and authorities all over the globe to bring down fake content and hate posts, what were they doing in India specifically about this issue?" she asked.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday questioned whether the Facebook knows about the alleged inaction of its India team against certain "hate posts". The party's spokesperson Mahua Moitra claimed that these hate-filled posts have led to loss of lives, property, looting, arson and communal violence over the last three years across India.

The Trinamool Congress's attack on the social media giant came after the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook did not apply its hate speech rules to some BJP leaders. Moitra, a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, posted a video on social media, questioning whether Facebook bosses knew about the actions of its team in India.

"Since they work with governments and authorities all over the globe to bring down fake content and hate posts, what were they doing in India specifically about this issue?" she asked. Moitra, a Lok Sabha MP, asked that whether the top management of Facebook condones the company's public affairs head in India for allegedly failing to address the issue, which she said was flagged as far back as in 2018.

The BJP and the Congress have been engaged in a bitter war of words for the last three days over the issue. Earlier in the day, the Congress wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing its India team of "interfering" with the country's electoral democracy, and demanded a time-bound and high-level inquiry into their conduct and operations.

The Congress and the CPI(M) have also demanded a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the charges against Facebook.

