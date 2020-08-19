Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats to nominate Joe Biden on Day 2 of party convention

But rather than a single keynote speech that could be a star-making turn, as it was for then-state Senator Barack Obama in 2004, the program will feature 17 stars in a video address, including Stacey Abrams, the one-time Georgia gubernatorial nominee whom Biden considered for a running mate. As they did on Monday's opening night, Democrats will feature a handful of Republicans who have crossed party lines to praise Biden, 77, over Trump, 74, ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 06:14 IST
Democrats to nominate Joe Biden on Day 2 of party convention

Jill Biden will make the case for her husband Joe Biden to heal a pandemic-battered nation on Tuesday when Democrats formally nominate him to be their 2020 U.S. presidential candidate on the second night of the party's national convention. Democrats will turn to elder statesmen, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State John Kerry, to argue that Biden has the experience and knowledge to restore normalcy after what they characterize as the chaos of Donald Trump's administration.

Tuesday's theme was "Leadership Matters." The convention will showcase some of its rising politicians. But rather than a single keynote speech that could be a star-making turn, as it was for then-state Senator Barack Obama in 2004, the program will feature 17 stars in a video address, including Stacey Abrams, the one-time Georgia gubernatorial nominee whom Biden considered for a running mate.

As they did on Monday's opening night, Democrats will feature a handful of Republicans who have crossed party lines to praise Biden, 77, over Trump, 74, ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Cindy McCain, widow of Republican Senator John McCain, will appear in a video talking about that Arizona Republican's long friendship with Biden, according to a preview posted online. Trump clashed with McCain, who was the Republican nominee for president in 2008, and the president criticized McCain even after his 2018 death.

Republican former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who endorsed Biden in June, was one of several national security officials due to speak on the Democrat's behalf. Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, will blast Trump's foreign policy, telling reporters ahead of Tuesday night that the "United States is not the leader of the free world" under Trump.

VOTING REMOTELY Jill Biden, who also serves as one of Joe Biden's closest political advisers, will speak from the classroom where she used to teach at Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware. She is now a community college English instructor who helped Biden craft his education policies and has said she plans to go on teaching even if her husband is elected.

With the four-day convention largely virtual due to the coronavirus, delegates from around the country will cast votes remotely to confirm Biden as the nominee. Biden is scheduled to give his acceptance speech on Thursday. His vice presidential pick, Senator Kamala Harris, will headline Wednesday night's program along with Obama.

Without the cheering crowds at the in-person gathering originally planned for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, TV viewership was down from 2016. But an additional 10.2 million people watched on digital platforms, the Biden campaign said, for a total audience of nearly 30 million. The convention was being held amid worries about the safety of in-person voting. Democrats have pushed mail-in ballots as an alternative and pressured the head of the U.S. Postal Service, a top Trump donor, to suspend cost cuts that delayed mail deliveries. Bowing to that pressure, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy put off the cost-cutting measures until after the election.

"At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it's a storm center. There's only chaos," Clinton was expected to say, according to excerpts of speeches that organizers sent in advance. Aiming to draw attention away from Biden, Trump, trailing in opinion polls, held a campaign rally in Arizona, a hotly contested battleground state that can swing to either party and play a decisive role in the election.

Hours before his speech, the president said a massive shift to mail-in voting could cause so many problems officials might have to hold another election, a far-fetched possibility given that a national U.S. election "re-do" has never occurred and Trump lacks the authority to order one. Other Democratic speakers on Tuesday include U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading liberal figure known as AOC, and Sally Yates, the former acting U.S. attorney general who clashed with Trump during her brief tenure overseeing the Justice Department.

The Republican National Convention, also largely virtual, takes place next week. Trump will give his acceptance speech at the White House, despite criticism he is politicizing the presidential residence.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Takeaways from Day Two of the Democratic National Convention

The first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention resumed on Tuesday, with the party showcasing its elder statesmen and up-and-coming political stars to press the case for electing Joe Biden as president in November. Here are two takeaw...

Bridging Asia-Pacific ‘digital divide’ vital to realize tech benefits

Advances such as in coronavirus genome mapping, scaled-up testing, contact tracing to identify and isolate infections and geographic information systems and satellite imagery have provided new insights on how the disease spreads. Divide...

Dodgers down Mariners for seventh straight victory

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Austin Barnes scored twice and joined Seager with two of the...

China govt-backed class actions take aim at corporate fraud - with limits

China wants its army of mom-and-pop investors to take corporate fraudsters to task with landmark class action lawsuits, but heavy government involvement means they are not likely to be as common as in other legal systems, lawyers and invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020