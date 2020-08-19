U.S. Representative Spano, who faces campaign finance probe, ousted in Florida primary

U.S. Representative Spano, who faces campaign finance probe, ousted in Florida primaryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 06:57 IST
Freshman U.S. Representative Ross Spano was ousted by a challenger in the Florida Republican primary on Tuesday amid a federal investigation into campaign finance violations from two years ago.
In a statement, Spano conceded defeat to Scott Franklin, a businessman and commissioner from the city of Lakeland. Spano has acknowledged mistakes with respect to campaign loans in 2018 but says they were unintentional.
