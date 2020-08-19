Takeaways from Day Two of the Democratic National Convention

Left Menu
The first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention resumed on Tuesday, with the party showcasing its elder statesmen and up-and-coming political stars to press the case for electing Joe Biden as president in November. Here is an early takeaway from the second night of the convention: A CROWDED KEYNOTE The keynote speech that opened Tuesday's program featured 17 voices, a departure from a tradition that most famously anointed Barack Obama as a rising Democratic star at the 2004 convention.

Updated: 19-08-2020 07:19 IST
The first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention resumed on Tuesday, with the party showcasing its elder statesmen and up-and-coming political stars to press the case for electing Joe Biden as president in November.

Here is an early takeaway from the second night of the convention: A CROWDED KEYNOTE

The keynote speech that opened Tuesday's program featured 17 voices, a departure from a tradition that most famously anointed Barack Obama as a rising Democratic star at the 2004 convention. That speech, in which Obama argued there was no true Red-Blue divide in the country, paved the way for the largely post-partisan presidential campaign he tried to run in 2008.

The previous two keynote speakers, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Julian Castro, then the mayor of San Antonio, also later ran for president. This time around, the party said it wanted to accommodate as many young Democratic officeholders as possible given the time constraints of the virtual convention.

But the slot of “rising star” may have already been filled at this convention – either by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who spoke on Tuesday, or Biden's vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, who speaks on Wednesday.

