Clinton says Trump sees job as lobbing insults
Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he'd do with four more years in the White House: “Blame, bully and belittle.” The former president addressed the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday and said Trump “defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media.” Clinton said, “Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain and inflame.PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-08-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 08:30 IST
Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he'd do with four more years in the White House: “Blame, bully and belittle.” The former president addressed the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday and said Trump “defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media.” Clinton said, “Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain and inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards.” He also praised Democratic candidate Joe Biden but spent far more time on the offensive against Trump, who defeated his wife, Hillary, to clinch the presidency in 2016
Bill Clinton played a major role in conventions for four decades but was limited to five minutes on Tuesday
But even abbreviated, his appearance is tricky for Democrats. In the #MeToo era, as the party is focused on overt appeals to female voters, putting Clinton on stage is problematic for Democrats, given the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct against him.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bill Clinton
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
- Hillary
- White House
- Democratic
ALSO READ
Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs
Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans
People News Roundup: Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign; Grammy-winning producer 'Detail; arrested and more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected running mate
Democrat Joe Biden selects U.S. Senator Kamala Harris for White House running mate