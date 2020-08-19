Left Menu
Biden and Kamala will to work make America better: says Jill Biden

We haven’t given up," Jill Biden said in her address to the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday where her husband was formally nominated to challenge President Donald Trump. "We just need leadership worthy of our nation.

File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Making a strong pitch for Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden has urged her countrymen to vote for her husband and his running mate Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as they will provide an "honest leadership" worthy of America. Jill Biden, the former Second Lady, described her husband as a man who has gone through the unimaginable while still managing to keep putting one front in front of the other. "Across the country, educators, parents, first responders—Americans of all walks of life are putting their shoulders back, fighting for each other. We haven't given up," Jill Biden said in her address to the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday where her husband was formally nominated to challenge President Donald Trump.

"We just need leadership worthy of our nation. Worthy of you," Jill Biden said. "Honest leadership to bring us back together—to recover from this pandemic and prepare for whatever else is next. Leadership to reimagine what our nation will be," she said.

"That's Joe. He and Kamala will work as hard as you do, every day, to make this nation better," she said soon after the party delegates formally nominated her husband as the Democratic candidate for the November 3 presidential elections. "And if I have the honor of serving as your First Lady, I will too," Dr. Biden said in her speech from inside the classroom of the Brandywine High School, in Delaware where she once taught English in the 1990s.

In her speech, she portrayed the picture of Joe Biden as a father, the husband, the grandfather. She also shared with the nation what drives Joe Biden to do work relentlessly for the nation, what motivates him. "We have shown that the heart of this nation still beats with kindness and courage. That's the soul of America Joe Biden is fighting for now," she said.

She described how Joe Biden led his family through personal adversity. And she shared her own pain from the 2015 death of Beau Biden, the family's eldest child.

"After our son, Beau, died of cancer, I wondered if I would ever smile or feel joy again. It was summer but there was no warmth left for me. Four days after Beau's funeral, I watched Joe shave and put on his suit. "I saw him steel himself in the mirror—take a breath—put his shoulders back—and walk out into a world empty of our son. He went back to work. That's just who he is," she said. "He does it for you. Joe's purpose has always driven him forward. His strength of will is unstoppable. And his faith is unshakable—because it's not in politicians or political parties—or even himself. It's in the providence of God. His faith is in you—in us," said Jill Biden.

