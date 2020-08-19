Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden and Harris are spineless, career politicians: Trump campaign

“Someone should have explained to Joe Biden that he is now the official nominee of the Democrat Party, meaning his supervisors from the radical left are now formally in charge,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director. “The Democratic National Convention has exposed what the Left truly thinks of America: That we are an irredeemably awful country that must be handed over to the socialist mob to be saved,” said Lara Trump, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:07 IST
Biden and Harris are spineless, career politicians: Trump campaign

US President Donald Trump's campaign has called Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Kamala Harris the two “most spineless, career politicians ever”, and that their candidature indicated the formal takeover of the Democratic Party by the radical left. Biden, 77, and Harris, 55, will challenge President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November 3 presidential polls. Biden was officially nominated the Democratic presidential candidate at the party's virtual convention on Tuesday.

“The future of our great nation rests in the outcome of this election, and we need to come out in full force on Election Day to deliver four more years to President Donald J Trump," said Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, two of the most spineless, career politicians ever are campaigning on the most radical platform in American history and it is a critical threat to our country," alleged Guilfoyle at a virtual event hosted by the Trump campaign on Tuesday.

Trump, 74, would be formally nominated by the Republican Party as its presidential candidate at its virtual convention next week. “Someone should have explained to Joe Biden that he is now the official nominee of the Democrat Party, meaning his supervisors from the radical left are now formally in charge,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director.

“The Democratic National Convention has exposed what the Left truly thinks of America: That we are an irredeemably awful country that must be handed over to the socialist mob to be saved,” said Lara Trump, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor. “In contrast, President Trump recognises that America is the greatest country in the world, and knows that we need to maintain our constitutional ideals if we are going to continue to excel,” she said.

“While Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are working to advance their radical socialist agenda, President Trump will continue championing policies that unleash opportunity for all Americans,” said Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor. “While the Democrats launch baseless accusations against President Trump, they are simultaneously undermining our election integrity through their embrace of universal vote-by-mail,” said Justin Clark, Trump 2020 Deputy Campaign Manager.

“Don't believe the Democrats' lies: While they seek to unravel measures intended to protect voters, President Trump is standing up for the free and fair elections that are integral to American democracy,” he said. Biden and the Democratic Party's lackluster attempt to fool voters with a never-ending, over-produced infomercial is a waste of time and effort, said Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications, referring to the Democratic Party's virtual convention.

“The American people see right through Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' promise to radically transform our country into a socialist nation," he said. Trump stands for American strength and security, and will always fight for the liberties and freedoms granted to us through our Constitution, Schlapp said.

“When they were counting the delegates tonight, somebody should have been totaling the USD 4 trillion in new taxes that Joe Biden would heap on Americans if elected,” Murtaugh said. “Another informative exercise would have been for each state delegation to announce how many jobs Biden’s failed policies have killed in their communities, through high taxes and regulations, disastrous trade deals, and coddling of economic rivals like China,” he said.

“While television networks will never get that time back, someone should have explained that Biden will give taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens and award them work permits so they can compete with Americans for jobs,” Murtaugh said..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition after president's ouster

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali leading to the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government said on Wednesday they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organize fresh elections. Keita r...

European Council shouldn't recognise Belarus election results, says opposition leader Tikhanovskaya

Minsk Belarus, Aug 19 ANISputnik Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the European Council not to recognise the results of the presidential election in her country, which saw incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenk...

UK data shows most COVID-19 transmissions happen in homes, minister says

Britain is unlikely to follow France in ordering people to wear face coverings at work because its test and trace scheme shows most people catch COVID-19 in house-to-house transmission, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. We ar...

Amazon continues to burn in 2020 despite promises to save it

A year ago this month, the forest around the town of Novo Progresso erupted into flames the first major blazes in the Brazilian Amazons dry season that ultimately saw more than 100,000 fires and spurred global outrage against the governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020