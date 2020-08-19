Left Menu
Mali soldiers behind coup take to airwaves, promise handover

The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organise new elections after their takeover condemned by the international community. The news of Keita's departure was met with jubilation by anti-government demonstrators and alarm by former colonial ruler France, and other allies and foreign nations.

PTI | Bamako | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:28 IST
The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organise new elections after their takeover condemned by the international community. In a statement carried overnight on state broadcaster ORTM, the mutinous soldiers behind Tuesday's military coup identified themselves as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People led by Col. Maj. Ismael Wagué.

“With you, standing as one, we can restore this country to its former greatness," he said, announcing that borders were closed and a curfew was going into effect from 9 pm to 5 am. The news of Keita's departure was met with jubilation by anti-government demonstrators and alarm by former colonial ruler France, and other allies and foreign nations. The UN Security Council scheduled a closed meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the unfolding situation in Mali, where the U.N. has a 15,600-strong peacekeeping mission.

