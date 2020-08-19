Left Menu
Rajasthan Election Commission postpones polls for 129 urban local bodies till October 20

The Rajasthan Election Commission has postponed elections for 129 urban local bodies, which were to take place this month, to October 20 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"Under present circumstances, State Election Commission, exercising powers granted under Article 243K and 243ZA of the Indian Constitution, orders the election to urban bodies which were to happen in August 2020, be postponed till October 20, 2020," an order in this regard read.

"... However, the Commission will from time to time review the COVID-19 situation in the state and if the Commission finds that conducting elections are possible, then holding elections before October 20, 2020 too can be considered," it added. (ANI)

