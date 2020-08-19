Left Menu
BJP committed to welfare of all sections of society: Paatil

The BJP is committed to upliftment and prosperity of all castes and sections of the society, Paatil told a gathering of BJP workers from different castes who had come to welcome him in Gir-Somnath district. Party workers should highlight the good work being done by the BJP government under chief minister Vijay Rupani.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:43 IST
New Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Wednesday said the ruling party is committed to the upliftment of people from all castes and sections of the society. Paatil, who is on a four-day tour of Saurashtra to strengthen the organisation in the region, asked BJP workers to apprise people about the good work done by the state government.

He started his tour after offering prayers at the famous Somnath Temple in Gir-somnath district. The BJP is committed to upliftment and prosperity of all castes and sections of the society, Paatil told a gathering of BJP workers from different castes who had come to welcome him in Gir-Somnath district.

Party workers should highlight the good work being done by the BJP government under chief minister Vijay Rupani. The BJP government has taken many decisions to ease the life of people during these difficult times, he said, referring to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

We have to turn this coronavirus pandemic into an opportunity for India and have to become Aatmanirbhar in every way, he said, referring to the Modi government's push for self-reliance. Paatil had taken out a car rally from Sinh Sadan in Sasan of Junagadh district to Somnath in Gir-Somnath district.

He later visited the towns of Keshod and Vanthli in Junagadh district..

