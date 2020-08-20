TV audience for night two of Democratic convention down from 2016

U.S. television ratings for the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday fell short of the same night in 2016, according to Nielsen data, which did not include online viewing options popular with younger audiences. The event, which was held virtually for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was watched by roughly 19.2 million people on 10 U.S. broadcast and cable television networks, said Nielsen.

That represented a 22% decline from the convention's second night in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was running for president. Nielsen measured TV viewership from 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Eastern time. It did not account for people who watched online via platforms such as YouTube, Twitter or various websites, for which there is no standard, third-party measurement.

On Tuesday, Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president, more than three decades after his first unsuccessful run for the White House. The evening featured a coast-to-coast roll call of delegates and remarks by former U.S. president Bill Clinton and Biden’s wife, Jill, an educator. Speakers appeared live and via recorded videos.

Tuesday's television audience dropped by 500,000 from opening night on Monday, which featured appearances from former first lady Michelle Obama and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Monday's viewership of 19.7 million was down 24% from 2016.

Biden’s vice presidential pick, California Senator Kamala Harris, will headline Wednesday night's program, along with former president Barack Obama. Biden is scheduled to speak on Thursday.