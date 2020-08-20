Poland's foreign minister resigns - PAP

Poland's foreign minister resigns - PAPReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:13 IST
Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has submitted his resignation, the ministry said on Thursday. Czaputowicz signaled in July he may quit as the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party announced it plans some personnel changes in the government.
The resignation of the foreign minister comes two days after the departure of the health minister.
