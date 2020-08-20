Left Menu
Ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon arrested in fraud scam

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:23 IST
Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested on Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.” The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than USD 25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States

A phone at the office of Bannon's lawyer went unanswered on Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

