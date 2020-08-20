Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes Syria-related sanctions on six individuals

The U.S. State Department on Thursday also imposed sanctions on the leadership of several Syrian military units, including National Defense Forces commander Fadi Saqr, over their efforts to prevent a ceasefire, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a separate statement, warning Washington will "aggressively pursue" sanctions against other military commanders. "The United States and its allies are united in continuing to apply pressure on Assad and his enablers until there is peaceful, political solution to the conflict.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:58 IST
U.S. imposes Syria-related sanctions on six individuals
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

The United States on Thursday blacklisted senior Syrian government officials and leaders of several Syrian military units as Washington continues to impose sanctions aimed at cutting off funds for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government. The action, which follows the blacklisting of Assad, his wife and other individuals and entities, mark another round of sanctions in Washington's bid to push Assad's government back to United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the country's nearly decade-long war.

The United States imposed sanctions Luna Al Shibl, Assad's top press officer, her husband Mohamad Ammar Saati bin Mohamad Nawzad, a prominent member of the Syrian Baath Party and former parliamentarian, the Treasury Department said in a statement. The U.S. State Department on Thursday also imposed sanctions on the leadership of several Syrian military units, including National Defense Forces commander Fadi Saqr, over their efforts to prevent a ceasefire, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a separate statement, warning Washington will "aggressively pursue" sanctions against other military commanders.

"The United States and its allies are united in continuing to apply pressure on Assad and his enablers until there is peaceful, political solution to the conflict. Assad and his foreign patrons know the clock is ticking for action," Pompeo said. "The United States will continue to impose costs on anyone, anywhere who obstructs a peaceful political solution to the Syrian conflict," he added.

Thursday's move freezes any U.S. assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. A crackdown by Assad on protesters in 2011 led to civil war, with Iran and Russia backing the government and the United States supporting the opposition.

Millions of people have fled Syria and millions more have been internally displaced. "The United States will continue to impose costs on those facilitating the Assad regime's ongoing war against its own people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Mitchell giving Jazz momentum against Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell is quietly showing that he doesnt always need to score in bunches to dominate a basketball game. Mitchell set a franchise playoff scoring record for the Utah Jazz in a Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets. In Game 2, he settle...

Mexican murders edge up in July, femicides stubbornly high

Murders in Mexico edged up in July amid the hunt for a well-known drug gang leader, government data showed on Thursday, while the murders of women remained elevated in the first seven months of the year. Mexico has been blighted by gang vio...

France offers to help Navalny after alleged Russia poisoning

French President Emmanuel Macron says France is ready to offer hospitalised Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny all necessary assistance after a suspected poisoning. Macron told reporters Thursday, We are extremely worried and saddened...

Congressmen stopped from visiting slain Dalit leader's village in UP

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and his party&#160;colleagues were prevented on Thursday from visiting the family members of Satyamev Jayate, a Dalit village head in Azamgarh district who was killed by miscreants. Lallu, Rajya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020