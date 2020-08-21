Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar polls should be deferred in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Yashwant Sinha

Except Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP, of which Sinha was once the national spokesperson, almost all major political parties in Bihar, including NDA constituent LJP, have demanded that elections be postponed. "What sort of elections would be held under these circumstances?

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:19 IST
Bihar polls should be deferred in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Yashwant Sinha
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former Union minister and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) convenor Yashwant Sinha on Thursday joined a host of political leaders to seek postponement of the Bihar assembly polls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Polls are due in the months of October-November in the state, which has, till date, witnessed 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases, including 574 fatalities.

The Election Commission, however, has not made any official announcement about the poll schedule. Sinha said that it was an "irony" that political activities have been put on hold for now owing to the rise in number of coronavirus cases, but nothing was being done to delay the elections.

"I am of the view that assembly elections should not be held in the current scenario. Polls should be conducted later," Sinha told reporters here. Except Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP, of which Sinha was once the national spokesperson, almost all major political parties in Bihar, including NDA constituent LJP, have demanded that elections be postponed.

"What sort of elections would be held under these circumstances? Every polling station will turn out to be a coronavirus infection centre after elections, and it is difficult to predict the extent to which the disease might spread," he cautioned. The former Union finance minister charged the state government with "hiding actual COVID-19 figures" to impress upon the Election Commission that the infection rate is low.

"Nitish Kumar is afraid that if elections go beyond November 29, President's rule will be imposed on the state and he will have to relinquish the CM's post," Sinha claimed. In reply to a query on virtual meetings and rallies, as undertaken by the BJP in several states, Sinha said, "I do not believe in virtual, I believe in actual.

"Virtual meetings, rallies are for parties which have huge resources. These are not meant for parties which are financially not that strong," he added.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1's engine mode changes to be delayed to after Belgium

Formula One is set to delay until after next weeks Belgian Grand Prix plans to restrict engine modes in qualifying, a move world champion Lewis Hamilton has said is aimed at slowing his Mercedes team. The governing FIA has yet to issue a te...

Maha CM directs to appoint experts committee over NEP implementation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given directions to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state. CM Uddhav...

Bangladeshi woman apprehended in WB's Nadia while illegally crossing border

A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended by BSF troops in Nadia district in West Bengal while she was crossing the border illegally. On August 20, 2020, acting on specific information about the illegal crossing of few Bangladeshi nationals the C...

Pfizer looks at vaccine with fewest side effects

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will take its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing. In an online report Thursday, Pfizer researchers compared data from early-stage testing of two vaccine ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020