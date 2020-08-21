Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Trump praise, Pence decries QAnon 'conspiracy theory'

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:53 IST
After Trump praise, Pence decries QAnon 'conspiracy theory'
US Vice President Mike Pence Image Credit: ANI

Vice President Mike Pence is dismissing QAnon as a "conspiracy theory," drawing a line of distinction between himself and President Donald Trump, who earlier this week suggested he appreciated supporters of the theory backing his candidacy. "We dismiss conspiracy theories around here out of hand," Pence said Friday on CNN's "New Day," saying he had heard Trump's comments and subsequently decrying the media that "chases after shiny objects." Asked on CBS' "CBS This Morning" if he was inflaming attention on the group by not going on the record to oppose it, Pence decried "spending time on a major network to talk about some conspiracy online theory," later adding, "I don't know anything about QAnon, and I dismiss it out of hand." QAnon has ricocheted around the darker corners of the internet since late 2017, but it has been creeping into mainstream politics more and more. The baseless theory centers on an alleged anonymous, high-ranking government official known as "Q," who shares information about an anti-Trump "deep state" often tied to satanism and child sex trafficking.

Trump, speaking during a White House press conference on Wednesday, courted the support of those who put stock in the convoluted conspiracy theory, saying, "I heard that these are people that love our country." It was Trump's first public comment on the subject and continued a pattern of the Republican president appearing unwilling to resoundingly condemn extremists who support his candidacy. Trump insisted he hadn't heard much about the QAnon movement, "other than I understand they like me very much" and "it is gaining in popularity." Days earlier, he had ignored a question about QAnon at another White House briefing.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney Thunder rope in Lauren Smith on two-year deal

Sydney Thunder on Friday announced the signing of all-rounder Lauren Smith to a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming Womens Big Bash League WBBL season. The off-spinning all-rounder joins Thunder after five seasons at the Sydney Sixers, wher...

Longtime Amazon executive Jeff Wilke to retire next year

Amazon retail chief Jeff Wilke, who has helped Amazon transform itself from an online bookstore into a global colossus, is retiring early next year. Wilke, 53, has been with Amazon for more than two decades and was regarded as a potential s...

Gold smuggling case: Special Court rejects bail plea of Swapna Suresh

A special court here on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal, in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money trail of the illegal trade. Dismis...

SC agrees to hear Nagaland’s plea raising questions over functioning of Lokayukta

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by Nagaland government which has raised questions over the functioning of Lokayukta in the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice on the plea filed by the state go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020