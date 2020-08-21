Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic slump but government planning to spend resources on image correction, alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the central government was planning to spend taxpayers money on "image correction" even as the country faces "economic slump" and "unemployment".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:52 IST
Economic slump but government planning to spend resources on image correction, alleges Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the central government was planning to spend taxpayers money on "image correction" even as the country faces "economic slump" and "unemployment". He said in a tweet that the country was also facing "Chinese aggression" along Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

"Economic slump, unemployment, Chinese aggression ail our country. GOI: Let's spend taxpayers' money on 'image correction'," Gandhi said. He attached a report which said that the government was planning media blitz for image correction as part of its efforts to boost India's global rankings.

Gandhi had said on Thursday that economy was in bad condition even before COVID-19 outbreak and the situation cannot improve until the money is given directly to farmers, labourers and MSMEs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

Helped by intermittent rains, the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown across West Bengal on Friday kept people indoor and shut most of the commercial establishments, amidst stray incidents of violation of the restrictions. However, the two...

Congress to move no-confidence motion against Vijayan govt on Monday

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Congress party will move a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday alleging that government is involved in the rampant corruption on the pretex...

Iraq: UN Mission condemns killings of activists in Basra

Riham Yacoub, a medical doctor, was killed on Wednesday. Her death came in the midst protests in the city, demanding accountability for the killing of another activist, Tahseen Oussama, who was murdered on 14 August.Jeanine Hennis-Plasschae...

The Family Man Season 2’s possible release in Oct, renewal of Season 3 & other updates

The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated Indian action drama web television series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans cant hold their pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020