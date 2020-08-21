Economic slump but government planning to spend resources on image correction, alleges Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the central government was planning to spend taxpayers money on "image correction" even as the country faces "economic slump" and "unemployment".ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:52 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the central government was planning to spend taxpayers money on "image correction" even as the country faces "economic slump" and "unemployment". He said in a tweet that the country was also facing "Chinese aggression" along Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.
"Economic slump, unemployment, Chinese aggression ail our country. GOI: Let's spend taxpayers' money on 'image correction'," Gandhi said. He attached a report which said that the government was planning media blitz for image correction as part of its efforts to boost India's global rankings.
Gandhi had said on Thursday that economy was in bad condition even before COVID-19 outbreak and the situation cannot improve until the money is given directly to farmers, labourers and MSMEs. (ANI)
