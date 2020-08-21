Celebrate Ganesh festival in simple manner, urges Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday appealed to the people of the state to celebrate the Ganesh festival in a simple manner by following all the social distancing norms. Pawar, who was here to take a review of the COVID-19 situation, wished the citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed to Lord Ganesha to make the state coronavirus-free.

"I appeal to the people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner by following all the social distancing norms and avoid crowding," a release issued by the district administration quoted Pawar as saying. Pawar, during the review meeting, instructed the district administration to ensure that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals and COVID care centres.

He also asked the officials to keep working on bringing the case fatality rate down.