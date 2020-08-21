Left Menu
Protesters set fire to parliament building in Iraq's Basra

Reuters | Basra | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:44 IST
Protesters set fire to parliament building in Iraq's Basra
Protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Basra set fire to parliament's office on Friday as security forces fired live rounds in the air to disperse them, a Reuters witness and security sources said.

The protesters had gathered to demand that Iraq's parliament sack the provincial governor after two activists were killed and others wounded in three separate attacks by unknown gunmen this past week. Security forces opened fire while the protesters lobbed petrol bombs.

