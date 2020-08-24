BJP MP, his MLA-son among 12 in family to contract COVID-19 s

BJP MP from Gulbarga Dr Umesh Jadhav and his MLA-son Avinash Jadhav are among the 12 in his family and staff who have tested positive for coronavirus. "Till now 12 people were tested #COVID19 positive in my family & personal staff. Yesterday my family members, including my wife, daughter, daughter-in-law & my driver were admitted in Bangalore's Govt #BowringHospital," The MP tweeted on Sunday.

The senior Jadhav said his two personal assistants and his sons personal assistant and a driver were infected. Jadhav was the first rebel Congress MLA of the current Karnataka Vidhana Sabha to quit the party and join the BJP only to defeat Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Jadhav also managed to get a BJP ticket for his son to contest from Chincholi Assembly segment, which fell vacant following his resignation from the Karnataka Assembly. As on Sunday, there were 2.78 lakh coronavirus cases, including 1.9 lakh discharged, 83,551 active cases and 4,683 coronavirus-related deaths.