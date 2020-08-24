Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka legislature session from September 21

Today the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and Chief Secretary and K M Vishalakshi inspected both the Houses (assembly and council) and decided to hold the monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature at the Vidhana Soudha itself, he told reporters here. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the members will be given face shield, masks and sanitizers at the entrance of the assembly and the legislature council, the minister said adding visitors will not be allowed this time to witness the proceedings.

PTI | Bengal | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:37 IST
Karnataka legislature session from September 21
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature will be held from September 21 to 30 in the Vidhana Soudha here with all precautionary measures for coronavirus such as face masks for members and a bar on visitors, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said on Monday. Today the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and Chief Secretary and KM Vishalakshi inspected both the Houses (assembly and council) and decided to hold the monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature at the Vidhana Soudha itself, he told reporters here.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the members will be given face shield, masks and sanitizers at the entrance of the assembly and the legislature council, the minister said adding visitors will not be allowed this time to witness the proceedings. In addition to it, there will be screens between seats while journalists would have two galleries instead of the usual one, he said.

The last session had taken place from February 17 to March 24. As per the Constitutional provision, the next session should take place within six months from the day the last session concluded. Though earlier the idea of conducting the session outside the Vidhana Soudha was considered, it has been now decided to hold it in the premises itself with adequate arrangements.

A few MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus in the state in recent days with BJP legislator Avinash Jadhav, representing Chincholi Assembly segment, becoming the latest to contract the pathogen.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech government extends jobs support for coronavirus-hit companies

The Czech government has extended its job support programme for coronavirus-hit companies until the end of October, Labour Minister Jana Malacova said on Monday. The job furloughing scheme, together with direct compensation payments to the ...

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said Monday they do not believe his life at immediate risk. The Charit hospital said in a statement that the team of doctors...

Syria Constitutional Committee "on hold" after three members test positive for COVID-19 - UN

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which opened its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday, is currently on hold after three members tested positive for COVID-19, a U.N. statement said. The office of U.N. Special Envoy for Syria...

Russian opposition leader Navalny shows indications of poisoning - German hospital

A clinical examination of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in a medically induced coma in a German hospital after collapsing on a plane in Siberia, has found indications of poisoning, the Charite hospital in Berlin said on Monday.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020