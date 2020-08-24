Syria talks 'on hold' after envoys test positive for virus

UN-mediated talks involving the Syrian government, opposition and civil society were put "on hold" after three participants turned up positive for COVID-19, just hours after the meetings started in Geneva

The office of the UN Syria envoy said Monday the three delegations had gotten off to a "constructive first meeting" before the talks were suspended

The sides are discussing the possibility of a new constitution for the war-battered country but have made little progress so far in ending the nine-year civil war.