Left Menu
Development News Edition

No-confidence motion against LDF govt in Kerala defeated by 87-40 votes

The no-confidence motion moved by Congress-led UDF against the LDF government in Kerala was defeated by 87-40 votes on Monday, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan announced. The opposition combine brought the no-confidence motion leveling various allegations against the Pinarayi Vijayan government with specific reference to the gold smuggling case.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:51 IST
No-confidence motion against LDF govt in Kerala defeated by 87-40 votes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The no-confidence motion moved by Congress-led UDF against the LDF government in Kerala was defeated by 87-40 votes on Monday, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan announced. After a marathon discussion lasting nine hours, the motion was defeated with 87 members opposing it and 40 supporting in the 140-member house with two vacancies.

Two members of the UDF ally Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction abstained themselves during the voting. BJP's lone member O Rajagopal also stayed away. The opposition combine brought the no-confidence motion leveling various allegations against the Pinarayi Vijayan government with specific reference to the gold smuggling case.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata criticises Centre for not divulging PM's CARE Fund

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday took a swipe at the Centre for not divulging details of the functioning of the Prime Ministers CARE Fund and said that her government has been maintaing transparency in its operations since ...

All hotels will follow guidelines and SOPs: Prahlad Singh Patel

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday took stock of the preparations of Ashoka Hotel and assured that all the hotels will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health. Speaking to ANI he said, ...

Nine people charged in New IRA investigation - Northern Ireland police

Nine of the 10 people arrested last week in an investigation of the militant Irish nationalist New IRA group have been charged on a range of offences from directing terrorism to conspiracy to possess explosives, Northern Ireland police said...

France's COVID-19 cases and casualties rise

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 1,955 compared to the previous day, the French health ministry said on Monday, with 22 new clusters found. The health ministry added the number of deaths had risen by 15 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020