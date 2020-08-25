Left Menu
Development News Edition

No Confidence Motion against LDF defeated, CM attacks Congress saying it is in a "pathetic situation"

The no-confidence motion moved by the congress led UDF against the Left government in Kerala was defeated by 87-40 votes on Monday after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mounted a scathing attack on the national party, saying it is in a "pathetic situation" and most of its leaders were waiting for a call to join the BJP.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 25-08-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 00:05 IST
No Confidence Motion against LDF defeated, CM attacks Congress saying it is in a "pathetic situation"
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The no-confidence motion moved by the congress led UDF against the Left government in Kerala was defeated by 87-40 votes on Monday after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mounted a scathing attack on the national party, saying it is in a "pathetic situation" and most of its leaders were waiting for a call to join the BJP. It is after a 15 year gap that a no confidence motion was moved against the government.

In 2005, the then CPI(M) legislator Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had moved a motion, leveling corruption charges against the Oommen Chandy government. On Monday, after a marathon nine-hour discussion, the motion, the first against the four-year-old LDF government, was defeated with 87 members opposing it and 40 supporting it in the 140-member house with two vacancies.

Owing to the COVID-19 health protocol, voting was held in a traditional manner, whereby who supported the motion stood up and their names were called out and counted. Similarly, those who opposed stood up, and their numbers were taken.

The Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, then announced that the "motion for no-confidence has been dismissed". Slamming the Congress, Vijayan said the party was not able to elect its leader while seniors were describing each other as "BJP agents." He claimed most of the leaders were waiting for a call from the BJP to join it.

The Chief Minister was referring to the leadership issue faced by the Congress, with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family. Listing out the events in which the Congress had supported the BJP in the past to pull down various secular governments at the Centre, Vijayan said the grand old party has become the 'B Team' of the saffron party.

"You left your ideology on secularism and your identity and became the B team of BJP. The same is happening in Kerala," he said.

He also said that there is an "underlying relation" between the Congress, Muslim League, and the BJP, which he termed as the "CO-LE-B team" and said the Jamat-e-Islami has taken over the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the RSS, the Congress. "Jamat-e-Islami hijacks the League and RSS, the Congress.

All the anti-communists have joined together and formed an anti-communist platform. They don't have anything against the state government and hence tried to create a smokescreen to tarnish our image," Vijayan said in his marathon nearly four-hour speech.

As he continued to list out the achievements of his government, opposition members rushed to the well of the house raising slogans against the government and said the Chief Minister was not replying to the allegations raised by UDF. In the 140 member house, LDF has 93 MLAs, UDF 45, and BJP, one.

There is also an independent member. Two seats are vacant following the death of Thomas Chandy and M Vijayan Pilla, who represented Kuttanad and Chavara constituencies.

NonagenarianV S Achutanandan, Minister KT Jaleel, and George M Thomas abstained from the LDF side, while Eldose Kunnapally, C F Thomas, Roshi Augustine, and N Jeyaraj abstained from the voting process. The lone BJP member O Rajagopal also was not present.

Two members-- Karat Razak (LDF) and KM Shaji (UDF) do not have voting rights as the Kerala High Court has declared their elections void and their appeals are pending before the Supreme Court. Chennithala later told reporters that the chief minister did not give any reply to the eight allegations the front had raised.

"The CM's speech was like the lengthy budget speech of the Governor", he said. The opposition UDF and BJP have been leveling serious charges against the government and have alleged that the Chief Minister's Office has links with the gold smuggling case, life mission project, besides others.

V D Satheesan (congress) moved the motion, alleging that the CMO was "hijacked" by the gold smuggling gang. The gold smuggling cases pertain to charges that it was smuggled through the diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate, while the Life Mission Project involves building homes at Vadakkanchery in Thrissur for the poor who lost their dwellings in the floods last year.

The opposition also charges the government, ranging from smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate and corruption in the Life Mission project for building homes for the poor who lost their dwellings during last year's floods, Satheeshan also said the ministers and the chief minister were trying to "pin all the blame" in the gold smuggling case on M Sivasankar, suspended former principal secretary to Chief Minister and IT Secretary. The assembly also passed the Finance Bill 2020-21, which could not be done after the state budget in February as the house was adjourned sine die on March 13 due to the coronavirus scare.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Wisconsins governor summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests Monday after the police shooting of a Black man under murky circumstances turned Kenosha into the nations latest flashpoint city in a summer of ra...

Civil rights group pushes back at GOP condemnation

Republican National Committee delegates approved a resolution condemning the Southern Poverty Law Centre, calling the legal advocacy group dedicated to fighting extremism a far-left organization with an obvious bias. The resolution was appr...

UN nuclear agency head visits Iran amid US sanctions push

The head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency arrived in Iran on Monday to press for access to sites where authorities are thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material. The visit comes as the US is pushing to snapback UN sanction...

Police shoot Black man in the back in Wisconsin city, sparking unrest

Police shot a Black man in the back multiple times in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as his three sons watched on Sunday, his familys lawyer said, sparking a night of sometimes-violent unrest and prompting the governor to call a special legislative se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020