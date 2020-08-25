Left Menu
Development News Edition

We just have to make this 'China virus' go away and it's happening: Trump

Calling the group his “friends” and “the incredible workers” who helped the US fight the coronavirus, Trump said “we can call it many different things - from China virus - I don't want to go through all the names because some people may get insulted but that's the way it is. "These are great great people, doctors, nurses, firemen policemen.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:52 IST
We just have to make this 'China virus' go away and it's happening: Trump
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Americans have to "make this China virus go away" and it is happening, President Donald Trump has said, as he thanked the frontline workers for their incredible efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Trump appeared in a taped Oval Office conversation with a group of frontline workers - doctors, nurses, firemen, policemen, postal workers.

This was not the first time when Trump called the novel coronavirus as China's virus. In March, he had said that China is responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus and called the COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus".

He, later, insisted the term was accurate because the virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Calling the group his "friends" and "the incredible workers" who helped the US fight the coronavirus, Trump said "we can call it many different things - from China virus - I don't want to go through all the names because some people may get insulted but that's the way it is.

"These are great great people, doctors, nurses, firemen policemen. We want to thank you all, you have been incredible," he said. "And we want to thank you and all of the millions of people that you represent," Trump said during the conversation, aired on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

"I'm for the nurses, I'm for the doctors, I'm for everybody. We just have to make this China virus go away and it's happening," Trump said. As of August 24, more than 5 million cases have been confirmed in the US. There have been more than 170,000 deaths in the country.

Speaking to a postal worker in the group, he said "we're taking good care of our postal workers, that I can tell you. Believe me, we're not getting rid of our postal workers. You know they'd like to sort of put that out. If anyone does it's the Democrats, not the Republicans," he said. Trump has been targetting the US Postal Service, claiming that voting by mail will result in huge fraud during the November 3 presidential election.

Among the group of people on the tape were two police officers who had recovered from the coronavirus. "That means we don't have to be afraid of you, once you recover. We have the whole thing with plasma happening. That means your blood is very valuable," Trump said, amid laughs. The US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday approved using blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat other patients.

To one of the police officers, Trump asked what had helped him recover from COVID-19 and then said, "I won't even ask you about the hydroxychloroquine. It's a shame what they've done to that one. But I took it," Trump said, amid laughter from the group of people. Speaking on the first night of the convention were Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who came into the spotlight after they aimed their guns at Black Lives Matters protesters in June outside their home in St Louis.

"Whether it's the defunding of police, ending cash bail so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again, we're encouraging anarchy and chaos on our streets," Mark McCloskey said. "It seems as if the Democrats no longer view the government's job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens," McCloskey said.

He said that not a single person in the "out-of-control mob" outside his house was charged with a crime. "But you know who was, we were. They've actually charged us with felonies for daring to defend our home," he said. Patricia McCloskey said the Democrats are not satisfied with spreading the chaos and violence into American communities but want to abolish the suburbs all together through rezoning that would bring "crime, lawlessness, and low-quality apartments into thriving suburban neighborhoods." "These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you. So make no mistake. No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats' America," she said.

Mark McCloskey said Trump will defend the "God-given right of every American to protect their homes and their families." Patricia McCloskey added that when there is no basic safety and security in American communities, "we will never be free to build a brighter future for ourselves, for our children, or for our country. That's what's at stake in this election. And that's why we must re-elect Donald Trump."

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LIC Housing shares jump nearly 12 pc after Q1 results

Shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd LICHFL on Tuesday zoomed nearly 12 per cent after the company reported a 34 per cent jump in its net profit for the quarter ending June. The stock zoomed 11.45 per cent to Rs 308.40 on the BSE.On the NSE, i...

Woman SI accuses colleague of sexually exploiting her with false promise of marriage

A woman Sub-Inspector has accused another SI of Odisha Police of sexually exploiting her with a false promise of marriage, officials said. The woman has lodged a formal complaint with the DGPs office and has sought stern action against the ...

Portland police declare 'riot' as protesters light fire at offices

Police in Portland declared a riot and ordered protesters to disperse late on Monday after a fire was lit at police association offices.Failure to leave now will subject you to arrest andor the use of crowd control munitions including but n...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci warns against vaccine roll-out before safety checksDistributing a COVID-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020