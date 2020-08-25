Adhocism prevailing in Delhi, not invited for CWC meeting despite being permanent member: Chacko

Expressing discontentment over a letter by his party colleagues to Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader PC Chacko on Tuesday said that there is "adhocism" prevailing in Delhi and despite being a permanent member of Congress Working Committee (CWC) he was not invited for the crucial meeting held yesterday. He said that senior Congress leaders should have avoided writing a letter and releasing it to the media before the CWC meeting.

"I am not against the spirit of the letter but I am against the way they wrote a letter and released it to the press on the previous day of the working committee. They are all in Delhi, just a phone call away and a meeting. Yesterday I sent a message to Sonia Gandhi... There is a lot of adhocism prevailing in Delhi. I am a permanent member of CWC but I was not invited. Probably, I could have given a solution," Chacko told ANI. "Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mukul Wasnik, Ahmed Patel also signed the letter. Patel is supposed to be the political advisor of Sonia Gandhi. That is a lot of complication in this but the ultimate point is that it spoilt the image of the party and hurt Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

In the meeting on Monday, CWC unanimously requested interim President Sonia Gandhi "to continue to lead the Indian National Congress" until such time as circumstances will permit and AICC session is convened. The meeting was held in the backdrop of a letter by over 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim President of Congress and the election of new party chief will take place as soon as possible. Chacko further said that if leaders want to raise some issues they could have discussed it at the meeting instead of writing the letter which courted controversy.

"After elections, Rahul made it very clear that he wanted to step down. But when he was firm on his decision there was no reason for waiting. Senior leaders could have sat together with Rahul Gandhi and taken a decision about the alternative... 50 per cent of the people who wrote the letter are in the CWC. They can very well say there that we want a full-time president as Sonia Gandhi has health problems and Rahul ji is not willing so we should think of the third person," the Congress leader said. "I feel there are certain things to be corrected in the leadership. But that shouldn't have been in the form of a letter. People who wrote it, I share their views, but the way they behaved, by releasing the letter a day before CWC meeting created the controversy," he said. The Congress leader also threw his weight behind the demand of making Rahul Gandhi as party President again saying that he is the right person to lead "anti-Modi" campaign in India.

He, however, said that if Rahul is still firm on his view not to take over as party chief then a new President should be elected. "Rahul Gandhi should be the President. We all are for that. He is the right person to lead 'anti-Modi' campaign in India and to coordination with other parties. If Rahul is still holding on to his view then as per his suggestion new President should be elected," the Congress leader said.

The former Member of Parliament said that Opposition parties are looking towards Congress to coordinate activities with them. "Those who oppose Modi whether it is Sharad Pawar or Lalu Prasad, including Communist leaders, they know they can't do anything on their own. All over India, Congress has its footprint. All regional and small parties want the leadership of the Congress to call and discuss with them. This is what they expect from Congress but this is not happening. So they are really disappointed," he said. (ANI)