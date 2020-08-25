We expect similar allocation of funds for all MLAs in MVA govt: Balasaheb Thorat

All 171 MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should get a similar treatment and sufficient funds for their constituencies, irrespective of whether they come from the Congress, Shiv Sena or NCP, said Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday. Thorat's statement comes after Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna today said that the issue of 11 Congress MLAs protesting against disproportionate allocation of funds was the party's internal matter.

Sena had also said that the questions posed about allocation of funds to MLAs could only be answered by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who hails from the NCP. "It's not just the question of only Congress MLAs, as the MVA government is a coalition of three parties. We have a total of 171 MLAs. All should get similar treatment. If MLAs are feeling that their constituencies are not being looked after properly, then the issue must be heard. It is not that all NCP MLAs have got sufficient funds for their respective consistencies," Thorat said.

"We are not unhappy but we expect that just allocation of funds will be done for all MLAs as every MLA has his responsibility towards his/her constituency and their voters also look up to them. So we expect that better allocation will be done about funds for development," he added. Earlier last week, 11 Congress MLAs had alleged that the local bodies controlled by their party were being discriminated against over the release of development funds by the Sena-led government.

The MLAs had said that they had approached Congress Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge and state unit president Thorat with the issue. (ANI)