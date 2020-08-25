Left Menu
Development News Edition

We expect similar allocation of funds for all MLAs in MVA govt: Balasaheb Thorat

All 171 MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should get a similar treatment and sufficient funds for their constituencies, irrespective of whether they come from the Congress, Shiv Sena or NCP, said Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:06 IST
We expect similar allocation of funds for all MLAs in MVA govt: Balasaheb Thorat
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat talking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All 171 MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should get a similar treatment and sufficient funds for their constituencies, irrespective of whether they come from the Congress, Shiv Sena or NCP, said Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday. Thorat's statement comes after Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna today said that the issue of 11 Congress MLAs protesting against disproportionate allocation of funds was the party's internal matter.

Sena had also said that the questions posed about allocation of funds to MLAs could only be answered by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who hails from the NCP. "It's not just the question of only Congress MLAs, as the MVA government is a coalition of three parties. We have a total of 171 MLAs. All should get similar treatment. If MLAs are feeling that their constituencies are not being looked after properly, then the issue must be heard. It is not that all NCP MLAs have got sufficient funds for their respective consistencies," Thorat said.

"We are not unhappy but we expect that just allocation of funds will be done for all MLAs as every MLA has his responsibility towards his/her constituency and their voters also look up to them. So we expect that better allocation will be done about funds for development," he added. Earlier last week, 11 Congress MLAs had alleged that the local bodies controlled by their party were being discriminated against over the release of development funds by the Sena-led government.

The MLAs had said that they had approached Congress Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge and state unit president Thorat with the issue. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC rejects govt plea against CBI probe into murder of Cong workers

In a setback to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed its plea challenging a single bench order directing a CBI probe into the killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod last year. A division bench, comprisi...

Over 1,000 villages in 18 UP districts hit by floods

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said over 1,000 villages in 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods. However, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said the flood situation is being monitored and there is an overall improv...

Two-day monsoon session of Maha legislature from Sep 7

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, deferred a couple of times due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will now be held from September 7 here with all precautions in place to curb the infection spread, an official said on Tuesday. It ...

Crematorium employee feted

A man who has cremated over 600 coronavirus victims from the city was felicitated here on Tuesday. The city unit of the MNS student wing felicitated Rupesh Bhoir 36 at Balkum crematorium where he works.Bhoir said that in most cases relative...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020