Left Menu
Development News Edition

RS Ethics Committee authorises 2 officers to receive complaints against members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:48 IST
RS Ethics Committee authorises 2 officers to receive complaints against members
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In order to make the process more proactive, the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha has authorized two officers of the RS Secretariat to receive complaints of alleged misconduct and violation of code of conduct against the members, officials said Tuesday. A bulletin in this regard was issued to the members of Rajya Sabha Tuesday after the Committee took the decision under rules formulated in 2004 that empowered it to do so. In a meeting last week, the Committee decided to authorize a Director and an Additional Director attached with the panel to receive complaints against the Members of the House, the officials said. By doing so, they said, the Committee expanded the zone of receipt of complaints since at present only those complaints that are addressed to the Committee are valid for examination.

Rule 295 (4) of the Rules of Procedure of the House provides that a complaint should be addressed in writing to the Committee or to an officer authorized by it, but this authorization was not done so far even though the rules were framed 16 years ago. But now, the authorization has been done. The two officers were authorized in the first meeting chaired by Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was nominated as the head of the Committee by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu after the expiry of membership of former Chairman Prabhat Jha. Stating that Naidu was keen about the Ethics Committee being more proactive in the pursuit of its mandate, Shukla urged the members to address ambiguities in the present rules relating to taking up complaints based on media reports and received through mail, an official statement said.

The Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha was constituted in March 1997 as an internal self-regulatory mechanism of the Council of States to oversee the moral and ethical conduct of the members and to examine the cases referred to it. Prior to July 2004, the rules applicable to the Committee of Privileges were applied to the Ethics Committee. In 2004, however, the rules were incorporated in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States specifying the functions of the Ethics Committee, procedure for making complaints, the statement said. The Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha, in its First Report in 1999, formulated a 14-point Code of Conduct for members that require them not to do anything that brings disrepute to the Parliament and affects their credibility.

It asks them to ensure that their private financial interests do not come in conflict with the public interest, not to be disrespectful to any religion and work for the promotion of secular values, maintaining high standards of morality, dignity, decency, and values in public life, etc. Since coming into being, the Ethics Committee has taken up three complaints referred to it by the then chairpersons of the House relating to misuse of Question Hour in 2005, misuse of MPLADS funds in 2006, and default in repayment of bank loans in 2016.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Ambassador hands over medical aid to Lebanon to help in fight against COVID-19

Indian Ambassador to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan on Tuesday handed over a consignment of medical aid containing 70 boxes of PPE kits to help in the countrys fight against the coronavirus. The consignment was received by Hamad Hassan, Minister o...

U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was not in the position to take further action on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. Th...

INS Nireekshak reaches Mauritius to help in containing oil spill

Indian naval ship Nireekshak, a specialized diving support vessel, has reached Port Louis in Mauritius to help in efforts to contain an oil spill, Indian Navy said on Tuesday. INSNireekshak a specialized Diving Support Vessel reached Port L...

Illegal 4-storey building worth Rs 20 cr sealed: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it has sealed a four-storey building pegged worth Rs 20 crore as it was built on an illegally occupied land. The action came during an anti-encroachment drive being carried out on the instructions of Noid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020