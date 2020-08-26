CPI & CPI (M) to forge electoral tie-up with Grand Alliance in Bihar

Left parties- CPI and CPI(M)- on Wednesday announced that they will forge an electoral tie-up with the Grand Alliance in Bihar to ensure defeat of ruling NDA in the assembly elections due in October-November. The left parties' in-principle decision to contest state assembly elections with the Mahagathbandhan was taken after a delegation comprising leaders of CPI and CPI(M) met Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh here.

The two parties were represented by their state secretaries- Ram Naresh Pandey and Awadhesh Kumar- in the meeting. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's headed Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) had recently announced that it was leaving the opposition coalition in the state.

The two leaders were not sure about CPI(ML) joining the coalition, but said they would certainly like to bring them for a broad and comprehensive alliance. The Communist Party of India (MarxistLeninist) (CPI (ML)) has three MLAs in the current assembly, while CPI and CPI(M) does not have any representation in the House.

The ruling NDA in the state comprises of JD(U), BJP and LJP. "A delegation of leaders from CPI and CPI(M) met state RJD president Jagdanand Singh at latters party office and had a detailed discussion on forging electoral alliance with Grand Alliance to jointly fight assembly polls for defeating NDA in the state," CPI's Bihar Secretary Ram Naresh Pandey told PTI.

His CPI(M) counterpart Awadhesh Kumar echoed similar views. "It was decided that all the constituents of Grand Alliance- RJD, Congress, RLSP, VIP, CPI and CPI(M) and other left and democratic parties- will unitedly fight the 243 assembly seats of the state, Pandey said.

Asked about the number of seats on which both CPI and CPI(M) will be willing to contest in alliance, he said that he will soon inform them about it. "Whatever be the numbers, but it will be respectable count of seats that the two left parties will be contesting in alliance, Pandey added.