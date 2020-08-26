Panel led by TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha demands Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao

A panel led by TRS leader and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday reiterated the demand for Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao as part of efforts to honour the late leader. Kavitha-led Telangana Jagruthi hosted a programme, which was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Keshav Rao, and the former PM's daughter Vani Dayakar Rao, at the end of which the panel passed a unanimous resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for him.

The Telangana government is organising year-long birth centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao. Kavitha, in her address at the programme lauded the role of former PM and discussed at length his contributions to the country.

She announced that Telangana Jagruthi will publish 'Pracheena Pusthakam' and 'Naveena Pusthakam' books every month to commemorate Rao's literary contributions. Keshav Rao shared the vision of Telangana Chief Minister KCR as he mentioned the building of a memorial for former PM, which will be "at par" with that of former President Late APJ Abdul Kalam built at Rameswaram.

Keshav Rao informed the panel that the Telangana Government intends to start building the memorial soon and inaugurate it next year on June 28, on the former PM's 100th birth anniversary. The former PM's daughter thanked the Telangana government for its initiatives in celebrating his legacy.

Narasimha Rao had started his career in politics as an ordinary worker of Congress party. A former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Rao entered the national politics after he was elected as MP in 1972. He held several key portfolios including Home, Defence and Foreign Affairs in the cabinets of both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He became Prime Minister in 1991. (ANI)