Rajasthan BJP launches digital campaign against state govt

BJP's Rajasthan unit on Friday launched a digital campaign against the state government over several issues including hike in power tariff, law and order and unemployment. The “Halla Bol” campaign was launched by Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia who said his party has decided to corner the state government on all public interest issues.

Under the campaign, state BJP leaders are going live on Facebook and posting videos on other social media platforms with #BJPkaHallaBol. In a Facebook live video, Poonia said the state government has put an extra burden on 1.4 crore power consumers.

He said the BJP had demanded four-month waiver on electricity bills but the government has instead increased the burden on the consumers. The Rajasthan BJP president said the state government had run away from the Assembly over issues like electricity, law and order and locust attacks but it cannot hide from the public.

Poonia said lakhs of youths in the state are unemployed as they were betrayed by the government which had promised to give them jobs and unemployment allowance. The government has "failed to deliver" and people are asking when will the justice be done, he said.

Poonia said the party workers will virtually protest against the state government on social media under the “Halla Bol” campaign. Deputy leader of opposition in the state Assembly Rajendra Rathore, MLA Ramlal Sharma and other leaders also attacked the government through Facebook live videos as part of the campaign.

Poonia informed that the BJP workers will hold demonstrations across the state on August 31 on the issue of power tariff. Protests will be also held in front of SDM offices across the state on various other issues on September 2, he said.

The state BJP MPs, MLAs and other leaders will also hand over representations to district collectors against the misrule of the government on September 4, Poonia said..