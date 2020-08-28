Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hazare declines BJP's appeal to join in agitation against AAP govt

His going to Delhi would not make any difference as he did not believe any party can give the country bright future, he said in a letter. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had on Monday written to Hazare, urging him to join his party's "mass movement" against the Arvind Kejriwal government which Gupta claimed was "a new name of social, political and economic corruption".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:25 IST
Hazare declines BJP's appeal to join in agitation against AAP govt
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Activist Anna Hazare on Friday said it was "unfortunate" that the Delhi BJP should ask him to join in its agitation against the AAP government when it has a huge cadre of its own and wields power in the Centre. His going to Delhi would not make any difference as he did not believe any party can give the country bright future, he said in a letter.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had on Monday written to Hazare, urging him to join his party's "mass movement" against the Arvind Kejriwal government which Gupta claimed was "a new name of social, political and economic corruption". Kejriwal was Hazare's key ally in his 2011 anti-corruption agitation in Delhi.

"I felt disappointed reading your letter written to the press. Your party, BJP, has been ruling the country for the past more than six years," Hazare said. "What could be more unfortunate than leaders of a party, which has youth cadres in big number and claims to have highest number of members in the world, urging an 83-year-old fakir (monk) like Anna Hazare who resides in a temple's 10X12 feet room and has no asset and power, to join in its protest," he wrote.

The BJP-led Union government controls agencies like the CBI, Hazare said, asking why no legal action was being taken against the AAP government in Delhi if it was corrupt. His agitations were never against any party, the octogenarian said.

The BJP came to power in 2014 showing dreams of corruption-free India, "but the worries of people have not lessened", Hazare said. Political parties find faults with their rivals, but need to introspect and talk about their own flaws, he said.

"In the present condition, I don't think any party can give bright future to the country. Many parties are stuck in the circle of making money out of power and attaining power using money," he said. "....people will not get relief until the system changes. Hence, I feel my coming to Delhi again will make no difference," he added.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records 1,808 new COVID cases, tally reaches 1.69 lakh; death count 4,389

Delhi recorded 1,808 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.69 lakh while the death toll due to the disease rose to 4,389, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 1,800 n...

International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNS...

Situation won't change till the system is changed: Anna Hazare tells Delhi BJP president

On Delhi BJP president Adesh Guptas request to join the partys mass movement against the AAP government, social activist Anna Hazare said on Friday that there will no change till the system is changed so it wont matter even he comes to Delh...

Namibia opens airports and schools but extends overnight curfew

Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020