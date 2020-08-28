Economy destroyed by demonetisation, 'flawed' GST', 'failed' lockdown: Rahul on FM's 'Act of God' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks that the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which is an 'Act of God', saying the Indian economy has been "destroyed" by three actions -- demonetisation, "flawed" GST and a "failed" lockdown

Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the pandemic, which is an 'Act of God', and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal

Tagging a news report on her remarks, Gandhi tweeted, "India's economy has been destroyed by three actions: 1. Demonetisation 2. Flawed GST 3. Failed lockdown. Anything else is a lie." The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government in the handling of the economy over the past few years.