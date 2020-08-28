Economy destroyed by demonetisation, 'flawed' GST', 'failed' lockdown: Rahul on FM's 'Act of God' remark
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks that the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which is an 'Act of God', saying the Indian economy has been "destroyed" by three actions -- demonetisation, "flawed" GST and a "failed" lockdown Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the pandemic, which is an 'Act of God', and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal Tagging a news report on her remarks, Gandhi tweeted, "India’s economy has been destroyed by three actions: 1.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:57 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks that the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which is an 'Act of God', saying the Indian economy has been "destroyed" by three actions -- demonetisation, "flawed" GST and a "failed" lockdown
Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the pandemic, which is an 'Act of God', and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal
Tagging a news report on her remarks, Gandhi tweeted, "India's economy has been destroyed by three actions: 1. Demonetisation 2. Flawed GST 3. Failed lockdown. Anything else is a lie." The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government in the handling of the economy over the past few years.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Act of God
- Indian
- Modi
ALSO READ
Congress' Rajiv Tyagi had collapsed at home after heart attack: Yashoda Hospital
Congress revokes suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh: AICC general secretary Avinash Pande.
Congress corporator in Surat booked for demanding bribe
Congress revokes suspension of two Pilot camp MLAs
Rajasthan BJP to move no-confidence motion against Congress govt