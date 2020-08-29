Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana BJP leader slams AIMIM MP for remarks to offer namaz on roads

Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash on Friday slammed AIMIM parliamentarian Imtiaz Jaleel over his remarks about "offering namaz on roads if mosques are not opened".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-08-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 01:43 IST
Telangana BJP leader slams AIMIM MP for remarks to offer namaz on roads
Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash on Friday slammed AIMIM parliamentarian Imtiaz Jaleel over his remarks about "offering namaz on roads if mosques are not opened". "The ultimatum given by AIMIM is ridiculous when the coronavirus devastation is continuing in the country during the unlock phase. Being a parliamentarian, the AIMIM leader should not provoke Muslims on religious lines, Subhash told ANI.

The AIMIM leader's remarks came even as he had demanded postponement of NEET and JEE examinations. "How could he give a warning to the state (Maharashtra)?" Subhash asked.

He said Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID cases despite all precautions and measures against the pandemic. The BJP leader said the Maharashtra government should book the MP for "instigating people on religious lines during the coronavirus crisis".

"If the normalcy is restored and there is a slowdown in the new coronavirus cases, the governments could allow temples and mosques to open for devotees in Maharashtra. It is wrong to compare the opening of mosques with Ganesh Visarjan as immersion of Ganesh idols was an event which would be completed in one or two days taking all lockdown precautions," he said. He said Jaleel should withdraw his comments and "stop politicizing the future of students with religious matters". (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Father of England all-rounder Stokes diagnosed with brain cancer

England all-rounder Ben Stokes father Ged has said he was diagnosed with brain cancer in January after a trip to South Africa to watch his son play in the four-test series. Ged, a former New Zealand rugby league player, was admitted to hosp...

U.S. executes fifth federal prisoner after 17-year pause

The U.S. government executed Keith Nelson, a convicted child murderer, on Friday afternoon in its fifth execution since it resumed capital punishment this summer after a 17-year hiatus and despite a ruling the lethal injections violated U.S...

Volunteers are new face of disaster recovery in United States

Travis Maher, a 46-year-old Texas firefighter, knew the drill on Monday when he was told to prepare for possible waterborne rescues and assess damages to homes caused by Hurricane Laura.In 20 years as a volunteer with disaster recovery grou...

Nations exporting terrorism attempting to paint themselves as victims of terror: EAM

Taking a dig at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Friday said that countries that have turned the production of terrorists into a primary export have attempted to paint themselves as victims of terror. 19 years from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020