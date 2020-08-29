Left Menu
Development News Edition

Letter 'misconstrued'; never sought leadership change: Jitin Prasada

"The letter is being misconstrued," the former Union minister asserted. On allegations by some party leaders that the intention was to target the top leadership, Prasada said, "I have full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and they have full faith in me." His remarks assume significance as they come days after the District Congress Committee of Lakhimpur Kheri hit out at the letter from the 'group of 23' and called for action against Prasada.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:25 IST
Letter 'misconstrued'; never sought leadership change: Jitin Prasada

Congress leader Jitin Prasada, one of the 23 leaders who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational changes, said on Saturday that the letter is being "misconstrued" and he has full faith in the top leadership. In an exclusive interview to PTI, he said the letter was not written with the intention of leadership change.

Asked why he chose to sign the letter, Prasada said the "letter was written with the sole purpose of suggesting how to reinvigorate and revitalise the party, and introspect for galavnising the organisation. It was not to undermine the top leadership. I had stated this at the Congress Working Committee meeting as well". "The letter is being misconstrued," the former Union minister asserted.

On allegations by some party leaders that the intention was to target the top leadership, Prasada said, "I have full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and they have full faith in me." His remarks assume significance as they come days after the District Congress Committee of Lakhimpur Kheri hit out at the letter from the 'group of 23' and called for action against Prasada. Prasada said the resolution passed by the DCC seeking action against him could have been the "result of local instigation of rival factions".

"These are small matters which happen in every democratic party and could be the result of local instigation of rival factions. I bear no grudge against anyone as everyone is part of the Congress family," the 46-year-old leader said. "The Congress president has said that the matter stands closed and we have to concentrate on fighting the ruling dispensation," he said.

Asked about an audio clip that went viral on social media platforms in which Lakhimpur Kheri DCC chief purportedly suggested that the resolution was passed following directives of AICC, Prasada said, "I don't comment on unverified media reports." On the way forward after the controversy surrounding the letter, he said important elections were coming in Bihar, Bengal, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and "we will put our energy in fighting the communal forces". Talking about his area of focus right now, Prasada said he is working for the non-political group 'Brahman Chetna Parishad' whose intention is not to garner votes, but to unite the community which has been targeted recently.

Prasada, along with 22 other signatories that included the likes of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, had written to Sonia Gandhi, seeking an active and full-time party leadership among other organisational changes. After the stormy Congress Working Committee meeting over their letter seeking urgent organisational reforms, several members of the 'group of 23' have stated that they are "not dissenters" but "proponents of revival".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sports apparel major Puma releases rare Dhyan Chand photos

Sports apparel major Puma on Saturday released some rare photographs of Major Dhyan Chand from the 1936 Berlin Olympics to commemorate his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the National Sports DayThe countrys leading sports personali...

ED freezes 4 bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 cr after raids on firms running Chinese betting apps

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen four HSBC bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 crore after it raided multiple premises of companies involved in running online Chinese betting apps, according to an official statement. It said the searche...

Pradhan, Nishank lay foundation stones of new facilities at Odisha university

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday laid down the foundation for new projects at Central University of Odisha CUO in Koraput town of the state, an official statement sai...

Anupam Kher congratulates players on National Sports Day

Sending out a message of appreciation to all the sportspersons, actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared a childhood memory associated with National Sports Day and extended his greetings to mark the occasion. Aaj nationalsportsday hain.un sabhe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020