Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump traveling 'to be with those' in hurricane-hit states

Fresh off the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump is headed to Louisiana and Texas on Saturday to survey the damage after Hurricane Laura, a trip that allows him to use the trappings of his office to project empathy and leadership.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:41 IST
Trump traveling 'to be with those' in hurricane-hit states

Fresh off the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump is headed to Louisiana and Texas on Saturday to survey the damage after Hurricane Laura, a trip that allows him to use the trappings of his office to project empathy and leadership. The president is making the trip two days after the Category 4 storm slammed the Gulf Coast, leaving at least 14 dead and wreaking havoc with severe winds and flooding.

While the storm surge has receded and the cleanup effort has begun, hundreds of thousands remain without power or water, and they could for weeks or months as the hot summer stretches on. White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump was traveling “to be with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura.” He is expected to survey storm damage and receive briefings on emergency operations and ongoing relief efforts.

Trump had told reporters that he'd considered delaying his speech accepting his party's nomination for a second term until Monday because the storm was coming. 'I was going to Texas. I was going to Louisiana, maybe Arkansas," he said. “But now, it turned out, we got a little bit lucky. It was very big, it was very powerful, but it passed quickly.” After giving his acceptance speech Thursday night as planned, Trump held a raucous rally Friday evening in New Hampshire. He lashed out at protesters who accosted his supporters as they left the White House and continued to paint November's election as a contest between “democracy and the mob.” Trump has sometimes struggled with his role as consoler-in-chief, failing to project empathy when visiting regions hard-hit by tragedy and disaster. That includes in Puerto Rico, where Trump was photographed tossing rolls of paper towel into the crowd, which some saw as inappropriately playful, given the circumstances.

During a trip to the Carolinas in 2018, Trump marveled at a yacht floodwaters had washed onto a family's property, telling them, “At least you got a nice boat out of the deal.” And he was caught on camera telling a person he'd handed food to to “have a good time.” Other times, Trump has been a source of comfort. After a powerful tornado ripped through Alabama last year, killing nearly two dozen people, Trump spent time with families who'd lost loved ones, listening to their stories and hugging them. Showing empathy has come more naturally for his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, who issued a statement Saturday saying he and his wife were praying for those hurt by the storm and promising that “we will be there to help you build back better.” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has said Laura was the most powerful hurricane ever to strike his state, surpassing even Hurricane Katrina, which was a Category 3 when it hit in 2005. The storm toppled trees and damaged buildings as far north as central Arkansas, and more than 580,000 coastal residents evacuated in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. toll from the storm, which packed 150-mph (240-kph) winds and a storm surge as high as 15 feet (4.5 meters), currently stands at 14 deaths, with more than half of those killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators. The hurricane also killed nearly two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic as it barreled toward the U.S. The first of Trump's stops will be hard-hit Lake Charles, Louisiana, a city of 80,000 people, where simply driving remains a feat, with downed power lines and trees blocking roads.

Trump will also visit Orange, Texas, which was the worst-hit area in the state, but sustained far less damage than next-door Louisiana. Weaker remnants of the hurricane continued to move across the southern U.S., unleashing heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. North Carolina and Virginia could get the brunt of the storm on Saturday, according to forecasters.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Kerala

Malappuram Kerala India, Aug 29 ANI A 110-year-old woman recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Malappuram Manjeri Medical College on Saturday. The woman, Pathu, is the oldest survivor of the virus in the State.It is a matter of pr...

Delhi BJP hails decision to resume metro services from Sept 7

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Centre to start the metro in a phased manner from September 7. Gupta said people in Delhi were facing a lot of difficulties due to suspension of metro services.The ser...

East Coast Railway's bid to procure new technology faces initial tendering difficulties

East Coast Railway has decided to procure loco attachments technology and customise it on a trial basis before using it widely, but the work encountered initial difficulties in the tendering process. A tender was floated for the procurement...

Revoke surcharges to lower power bills, demands Raj MP

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday asked the Rajasthan government to revoke fuel surcharge and other charges in electricity bills for providing relief to the people of the state. He asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to set up a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020