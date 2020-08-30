Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are not anyone's puppets; Farooq Abdullah's retort to Pakistan

For God's sake bring a halt to that", he said. In a declaration issued on August 22, six prominent mainstream political parties came together for restoration of Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after describing as "unconstitutional" steps approved by Parliament last year to end the erstwhile state's special status and slice it into two union territories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 13:29 IST
We are not anyone's puppets; Farooq Abdullah's retort to Pakistan

Reacting sharply to Pakistan hailing the recent Gupkar Declaration in which six political parties of Jammu and Kashmir vowed to fight collectively against the abrogation of Article 370, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asserted that "we are not anyone's puppets". "Pakistan has always abused mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir but now suddenly they like us", the former chief minister said when asked about Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's statement that the declaration issued by the NC, PDP, Congress and three other parties was "not an ordinary occurrence but an important development".

"Let me make it clear that we are not anyone's puppets, neither New Delhi's nor of anyone across the border. We are answerable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will work for them," he told PTI from Srinagar. In response to a question on cross-border terrorism, Abdullah said, "I would urge Pakistan to stop sending armed men into Kashmir. We want an end to the bloodshed in our state. All political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are committed to fight for our rights peacefully, including for what was unconstitutionally snatched away from us on August 5 last year".

At the same time, the NC leader urged both India and Pakistan to resume their dialogue "for everyone's greater good". "Our people are being killed on both sides of the Line of Control every time there are ceasefire violations. For God's sake bring a halt to that", he said.

In a declaration issued on August 22, six prominent mainstream political parties came together for restoration of Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after describing as "unconstitutional" steps approved by Parliament last year to end the erstwhile state's special status and slice it into two union territories. The joint statement is known as "Gupkar Declaration-2", being second declaration on Article 370 issued after meetings held at the Gupkar Road residence of Abdullah which clearly asks the Centre that "there can be nothing about us without us", an indication that the Centre has to take into confidence the people before implementing any constitutional change.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Was pretty scared to hit nets for first time but it went better than I thought, says Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted he was pretty scared to hit the nets for the first time in five months but said his first training session ahead of the IPL went better than expected. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain resumed train...

Delhi HC seeks to ascertain credentials of petitioner claiming widows' pension halted amid COVID

The Delhi High Court has sought to ascertain the credentials of a petitioner and his livelihood, asking the man to file on oath indicating how many public interest litigations he has filed in the last three years and what social work he has...

No. of COVID-19 tests conducted goes past 4.14 Cr in India

With a record over 10.5 lakh tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 in a single day, the number of such tests performed in the country has crossed 4.14 crore, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The exponential jump in the testing ...

Senior China diplomat says it's possible to agree EU-China investment accord by end-2020

The Chinese governments top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Sunday it was possible to conclude an EU-China investment accord by the end of 2020. I am thinking of the investment agreement. We have the possibility of concluding it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020