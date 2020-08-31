Pranab Mukherjee was 'Ajatshatru of politics' : Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and a host of prominent leaders of the state Monday mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Expressing his grief over Mukherjee's death, Kumar in his condolence message called the former president "Ajatshatru (one who has no enemies) of politics" who was equally respected by both ruling and opposition, an official release said.

Mukherjee was a renowned politician, efficient administrator and eloquent speaker and his death marked the end of an era and a "personal loss" for him, the Bihar chief minister said. I had a very close relation with Pranab Mukherjee who guided me on several occasions, Kumar said adding that his death has caused a void in politics.

Mukherjee was very dear to all because of his affable and gentle nature and his death marks the end of an era. In his five decade old political career, Mukherjee had held various important portfolios including defence, finance, foreign affairs, revenue, shipping, transport, communications, economic affairs, commerce and industry, he added.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi, Bihar Legislative Council acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, a host of Bihar ministers , leaders of political parties condoled the death of former president and called him a great politician. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi expressed grief over Mukherjees death saying it is a "personal loss"..

Even Mukherjee's political rivals admired him because his qualities, he added. Mukherjee was a renowned economist who had served the Congress for 40 years, the party's Bihar unit chief Madan Mohan Jha said adding that the nation will always remember his work.