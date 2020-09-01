Japan ruling party agrees to slimmed-down version of leadership vote
A full-scale leadership race would take two months to prepare and would affect budget and coronavirus-related policy-making, LDP General Council Chairman Shunichi Suzuki told reporters in a briefing after the general council meeting. The party's leader will almost certainly become prime minister because of its majority in the lower house of parliament.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 09:49 IST
The general council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) decided unanimously on Tuesday that the next leader would be chosen in a simplified rather than full-scale format in the interest of speed, a senior party executive said. A full-scale leadership race would take two months to prepare and would affect budget and coronavirus-related policy-making, LDP General Council Chairman Shunichi Suzuki told reporters in a briefing after the general council meeting.
The party's leader will almost certainly become prime minister because of its majority in the lower house of parliament. The new leader will replace Shinzo Abe, who abruptly announced on Friday he was stepping down for health reasons.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Liberal Democratic Party
- Shinzo Abe
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Japan's economy shrinks at record pace as pandemic hits spending
Japan's economy shrinks at record pace as pandemic wipes out 'Abenomics' gains
Japan PM Abe enters hospital for check-up, source says
Japan PM Abe enters hospital for examination - media
Japan sees worst Q2 GDP contraction in 40 years amid COVID-19