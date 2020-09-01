Iran's supreme leader denounces UAE's recognition of Israel

Iran's supreme leader has called the United Arab Emirates' recognition of Israel “treason that will not last for long", the state media in Iran reported on Tuesday. The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei come just as a joint US-Israeli delegation wrapped up a trip to Abu Dhabi on the first Israeli commercial air flight between the nations.

Khamenei said the “treachery” was committed against the entire Islamic world and the Palestinians. Both Israel and the UAE view Iran with suspicion.