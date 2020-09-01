Maha: AIMIM, Sena workers face off near temple in Aurangabad

Left Menu
Shiv Sena and AIMIM workers on Tuesday came face to face near a temple in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city after local MP Imtiaz Jaleel called for opening the places of worship as part of the easing of lockdown.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:40 IST
Shiv Sena and AIMIM workers on Tuesday came face to face near a temple in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city after local MP Imtiaz Jaleel called for opening the places of worship as part of the easing of lockdown. Jaleel, state chief of the All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), had said he would visit the Khadkeshwar temple on Tuesday afternoon and submit the authorities a memorandum seeking that it be opened.

He had also said that he would offer namaz at Shahgunj mosque here on Wednesday. After Jaleel made the announcement, Shiv Sena leaders including Chandrakant Khaire and Ambadas Danve also reached the spot. Jaleel, however, did not turn up following a request by the administration, a police official said.

Workers from both AIMIM and Sena came face to face near the temple but were turned away by the police, said city police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad. No permission has been given yet to open the places of worship, and action would be taken against those who violate the ban, he added.

Jaleel told PTI that the Sena-led state government must open the places of worship as coronavirus-related restrictions in most other sectors have been eased. "We will wait for another two days, and if no concrete steps are taken by the government, we will head to the temple again," he warned.

Hitting back, Sena's Khaire, a former MP, said, "We don't need the AIMIM to open our temples. We will do it after the government issues orders. If Jaleel comes, he will find us here again." District chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Suhas Dashrathe, who also reached the temple to offer prayers, accused both the Sena and AIMIM of indulging in political stunts on the issue..

