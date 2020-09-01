Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP candidate, Independent file nominations for Rajya Sabha by-election in UP

A second BJP candidate and an Independent filed nominations for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh on the last date for filing nomination papers on Tuesday, officials said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:37 IST
BJP candidate, Independent file nominations for Rajya Sabha by-election in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A second BJP candidate and an Independent filed nominations for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh on the last date for filing nomination papers on Tuesday, officials said. The election has been necessitated due to the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla and Independent candidate Mahesh Chandra Sharma submitted their nomination papers to election officer Brijbhushan Dubey, according to an official statement. Shukla is the second BJP candidate to file his nomination papers for the election.

On August 29, nomination papers of BJP candidate Syed Zafar were filed. According to party sources, Islam was not well and could not file his papers personally. His main proposer and senior minister Suresh Khanna filed two sets of papers before Dubey in the absence of the candidate.

Several senior party leaders, including ministers Suresh Khanna, Swami Prasad Maurya, Swati Singh, Ramapati Shastri, Rajendra Pratap Singh and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh accompanied Khanna. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on September 2 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is September 4, Dubey said. Voting, if necessary, will take place on September 11, he added.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 183,050 coronavirus deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 6,004,443 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 32,087 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 428 to 183,050.The CDC reported i...

Vice Admiral SR Sarma assumes charge as Chief of Materiel of Indian Navy

Vice Admiral SR Sarma on Tuesday assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel, of the Indian Navy. He relieves Vice Admiral GS Pabby who superannuates on completion of an illustrious Naval career spanning close to four decades.According to a rel...

Father, two uncles arrested for assaulting 18-yr-old boy who demanded money for 'fees'

The father and two uncles of a teenage boy have been arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida for allegedly assaulting him when he asked them for money to pay school fees, police said on Tuesday. The 18-year-old had approached the local pol...

2 more MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Odisha

Two more MLAs in Odisha on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number o mm,mf lawmakers infected with the disease to 16 in the state. Bari MLA Sunanda Das in her twitter post said, I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020