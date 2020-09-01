BJP candidate, Independent file nominations for Rajya Sabha by-election in UP

A second BJP candidate and an Independent filed nominations for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh on the last date for filing nomination papers on Tuesday, officials said. The election has been necessitated due to the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla and Independent candidate Mahesh Chandra Sharma submitted their nomination papers to election officer Brijbhushan Dubey, according to an official statement. Shukla is the second BJP candidate to file his nomination papers for the election.

On August 29, nomination papers of BJP candidate Syed Zafar were filed. According to party sources, Islam was not well and could not file his papers personally. His main proposer and senior minister Suresh Khanna filed two sets of papers before Dubey in the absence of the candidate.

Several senior party leaders, including ministers Suresh Khanna, Swami Prasad Maurya, Swati Singh, Ramapati Shastri, Rajendra Pratap Singh and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh accompanied Khanna. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on September 2 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is September 4, Dubey said. Voting, if necessary, will take place on September 11, he added.