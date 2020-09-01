Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scottish nationalists announce plans for new independence referendum

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday pledged to publish draft legislation for a new Scottish independence referendum, including the question and timing of the vote, before the country's parliamentary election next year. Sturgeon, who heads Edinburgh's pro-independence devolved government, put on hold plans for a second referendum in March to concentrate on the coronavirus crisis.

Reuters | Edinburgh | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:42 IST
Scottish nationalists announce plans for new independence referendum
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday pledged to publish draft legislation for a new Scottish independence referendum, including the question and timing of the vote, before the country's parliamentary election next year.

Sturgeon, who heads Edinburgh's pro-independence devolved government, put on hold plans for a second referendum in March to concentrate on the coronavirus crisis. However, the most sustained support for Scottish independence in the modern era has prompted nationalists to renew their push for another vote. In a 2014 referendum on independence, Scots voted 55%-45% to stay in the United Kingdom.

"Before the end of this parliament, we will publish a draft bill setting out the proposed terms and timing of an independence referendum as well as the proposed question that people will be asked in that referendum," Sturgeon said. Perceptions that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded slowly to the COVID-19 pandemic and Scots' anger over the UK's decision to leave the European Union has led for the first time to sustained support of over 50% for independence. Scottish voters opposed leaving the EU in a 2016 referendum.

If Scotland voted for independence it would mean the United Kingdom would lose about a third of its landmass, almost a tenth of its population, a core ingredient of its identity, and rip apart the world's sixth-biggest economy. Next year's election to the devolved parliament is expected to provide a fresh platform for the Scottish National Party to press for a new referendum. The nationalists are expected to win a majority and aim to use that mandate to push Johnson to grant a fresh vote on the issue.

However, it is ultimately up to the British parliament to decide whether Scotland can hold another referendum, and Johnson's Conservative government in London has repeatedly said it will reject any demand for a fresh vote. Instead, Johnson's government is reemphasising the economic advantages to Scotland of remaining in the United Kingdom with England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 183,050 coronavirus deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 6,004,443 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 32,087 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 428 to 183,050.The CDC reported i...

Vice Admiral SR Sarma assumes charge as Chief of Materiel of Indian Navy

Vice Admiral SR Sarma on Tuesday assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel, of the Indian Navy. He relieves Vice Admiral GS Pabby who superannuates on completion of an illustrious Naval career spanning close to four decades.According to a rel...

Father, two uncles arrested for assaulting 18-yr-old boy who demanded money for 'fees'

The father and two uncles of a teenage boy have been arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida for allegedly assaulting him when he asked them for money to pay school fees, police said on Tuesday. The 18-year-old had approached the local pol...

2 more MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Odisha

Two more MLAs in Odisha on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number o mm,mf lawmakers infected with the disease to 16 in the state. Bari MLA Sunanda Das in her twitter post said, I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020