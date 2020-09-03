Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Roads better during Left Front rule': Local TMC leader stuns party strongman

An irked Mondal immediately proposed to relieve the man from his post, but was chastened by the local villagers' support for the booth-level leader. Holding a booth workers' meeting at Purandarpur in Suri, Mondal faced the unthinkable situation when the president of Majhipur village booth committee of the TMC, Ganesh Roy, told him flatly that the condition of roads were better during the Left Front rule.

PTI | Suri | Updated: 03-09-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 01:06 IST
'Roads better during Left Front rule': Local TMC leader stuns party strongman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, known for his strongman image in dealing with any kind of opposition, was in for a shock on Wednesday when a booth president of his party told him during a meeting that the condition of roads in his village were better during the Left Front rule. An irked Mondal immediately proposed to relieve the man from his post, but was chastened by the local villagers' support for the booth-level leader.

Holding a booth workers' meeting at Purandarpur in Suri, Mondal faced the unthinkable situation when the president of Majhipur village booth committee of the TMC, Ganesh Roy, told him flatly that the condition of roads were better during the Left Front rule. Asked by the party's Birbhum strongman as to why the TMC did not do well in the last Lok Sabha elections and whether he thought things will be better in the coming Assembly elections, Roy said, "Locals have some problems...the main being bad road condition." At this, Mondal asked, "We came to power nine years ago, could you not tell those who were running the government for 34 years before that?" "It was better then. We could at least ride bicycles on roads, now we can't even do that," pat came Roy's reply.

Taken aback by the retort, Mondal told Roy that if "he himself does not have faith in the party, how can he convince other people?" Mondal then proposed to relieve Roy from the booth presidency of the village. This did not go down well with the villagers of Majhipur, who protested, leading to intervention by other leaders and withdrawal of the proposal.

Asked about the incident, Mondal later told reporters that it was an internal matter. The programme was, however, telecast live on a social media platform.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest against Bulgarian government, scuffle with police

Thousands of Bulgarians rallied in front of the parliament in Sofia on Wednesday in one of the biggest protests so far in two months of demonstrations calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.Tensions rose in the late ho...

Water-related conflicts set to rise amid demand growth and climate impacts

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Sept 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Yemen to India, and parts of Central America to the African Sahel, about a quarter of the worlds people face extreme water shortages that are fueling conflict, social unr...

Cardinals put OF Fowler on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals put outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list Wednesday amid a flurry of moves by the team. No reason or injury was provided by the club for the Fowler transaction.However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Fowl...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

COVID-19 infections in Europe are back to levels seen in March when the outbreak began its peak phase there, the head of the European Unions public health agency said, meanwhile the British government re-imposed local restrictions on parts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020